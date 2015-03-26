ZURICH, March 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday at 9,162 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ACTELION

The Swiss biotech firm said the Japanese health regulator approved Opsumit, its new treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said it will pay a dividend 5.00 francs per share and buy back 1 million of its own shares after 2014 profit for the period hits 711 million francs.

* Meyer-Burger said its full-year net loss narrowed to 134.7 million Swiss francs ($140.53 million) and that it targets break-even this year on earnings befre interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and net sales of about 400 million francs. The Swiss firm said it targets net sales of 1.3 billion francs, an EBITDA margin of 13 percent to 15 percent and sustainable positive cash flows in 2020.

* DKSH said it sold pharmaceutical brands Combizym and Hirudoid to China-based CMS for 76.6 million francs, in a bid to optimizes its healthcare own brands portfolio in mainland China and emphasizes its strategy as a niche specialist in the Chinese market.

* Aryzta said it raised gross proceeds of 404.25 million euros ($444.11 million) by placing 49 million shares in Origin at 8.25 euros per share.

* Conzzeta said its real estate business unit Plazza AG is set to be spun off in June 2015 and listed on the Swiss bourse SIX, and that net profit last year fell nearly 19 percent to 61.4 million francs selling its automation business.

* Gategroup said it has signed a new five-year 240 million euro unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, which replaces the existing 100 million euro revolving credit facility due to mature next year, and will use its excess cash to redeem 100 million euros of its 6.75 percent coupon bearing 350 euro million high-yield bond.

* Valora said it expects to generate an operating profit of 45 to 50 million francs this year after projected special costs of some 7 million francs and assuming franc parity to the euro, following a 2014 net profit of 6.3 million francs. The company said it will pay an unchanged dividend of 12.50 francs per share.

* Sunrise said full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amoritisation rose 2.8 percent to 638 million francs.

* Evolva said it and Valent BioSciences Corporation, part of Sumitomo Chemical Company, have signed an exclusive agreement to co-develop and commercialise a class of high-value active ingredients for use as next-generation agricultural bioactives. The two said it would not identify the ingredients for competitive reasons.

* Myriad said it has partnered with Perform Media to deliver international and regionally relevant football content into the msngr social media platform.

* Bravofly Rumbo said net income fell nearly 42 percent to 7.2 million euros due to the costs of its stock market listing, and that it has set growth targets for 2017 of 3 billion euros in gross travel value, 330 million euros in revenue and an EBITDA margin above 18 percent.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it bought foreign currency totalling 25.8 billion Swiss francs ($26.91 billion) at the end of last year as part of a bid to defend the currency before abandoning a peg, it said in its annual report on Thursday.

SNB Board Member Fritz Zurbruegg is due to deliver a speech on monetary policy at 1700 GMT