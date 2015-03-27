ZURICH, March 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,099 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
RICHEMONT
Amazon.com is in talks to buy Richemont-owned
retailer Net-a-porter in what could be the biggest acquisition
yet for the e-commerce giant, but the negotiations are in early
stages and could fall apart, Forbes reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit announced the appointment of Angelo Quabba
as chief financial officer and member of the executive
committee, effective August 1.
* Sika said it had agreed to acquire Construction
Technologies Australia, which generated sales of 22 million
Swiss francs ($22.82 million) in 2014 and has 51 employees.
* Peach Property Group announced the notarisation
of an agreement for the purchase of two property companies, with
a total of 636 apartments located north of Düsseldorf in western
North Rhine-Westphalia.
* Swisslog said shareholders approved all proposals
of the board of directors at Thursday's annual general meeting.
* Airopack posted a net loss of 6.1 million euros
($6.64 million) in 2014 compared to a net loss of 6.2 million
euros the year before.
* Conax, part of the Kudelski Group, said it is in
the final stages of establishing a Conax test centre in Beijing.
ECONOMY
Switzerland's currency is still significantly overvalued and
the Swiss National Bank is prepared to intervene in the foreign
exchange market if necessary, SNB bank board member Fritz
Zurbruegg said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
($1 = 0.9641 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)