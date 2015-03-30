ZURICH, March 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,109 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

DUFRY

Switzerland's Dufry plans to raise around 3.6 billion euros ($3.91 billion) through a mixture of debt and equity financing for its planned takeover of Italy's World Duty Free, Dufry said on Monday.

UBS

The French division of Swiss bank UBS has been placed under formal investigation by French authorities and been asked to pay a 40 million euro bail, UBS said on Friday, in an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations the bank helped clients avoid taxes.

HOLCIM

Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent stake in Switzerland's Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, has rejected merger terms between France's Lafarge and Holcim, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

Switzerland's Holcim said on Monday it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's second-largest cement company Siam City Cement, in deals worth 655 million Swiss francs ($681 million).

RICHEMONT

Italian online fashion retailer Yoox could unveil a deal to buy Richemont's Net-a-Porter as early as this week, sources close to the matter told Reuters at the weekend.

NESTLE

Israeli food maker Osem Investments saw net profit for the fourth quarter jump 7.1 percent despite a slight drop in revenue due to improved operating income and lower financing expenses. Osem is 63.7 percent owned by Nestle.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it is accelerating cancer immunotherapy efforts through an alliance with Aduro Biotech and the launch of new immuno-oncology research group. The Swiss drugmaker will make upfront payment of $200 million to Aduro.

* Sonova's share of the U.S. market is expanding again after contracting briefly but turnover in Germany should shrink in 2015, said Lukas Braunschweiler, CEO of Swiss firm Sonova, the world's largest hearing aid manufacturer.

* A group of Swiss construction materials dealers have written to shareholders and management boards of chemicals firm Sika and French building materials firm Saint-Gobain , voicing concerns about over-consolidation in the sector, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported. Saint-Gobain seeks to take over Sika.

* Valora's company head Rolando Benedick said the firm may add up to 25 new branches in Austria under its Bretzelkoenig bakery brand and that countries like France and Belgium held expansion opportunities, too, according to an interview in Schweiz am Sonntag.

* LifeWatch said Chief Information and Informatics Officer Dominik Aronsky will leave the company effective March 30.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach said it is selling its specific distribution units in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria to Jacquet Metal Service. The purchase price amounts to 88.6 million euros in enterprise value.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT.

KOF Indicator for March due at 0800 GMT. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a reading of 89.1 points. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)