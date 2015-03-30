ZURICH, March 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,109 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
DUFRY
Switzerland's Dufry plans to raise around 3.6
billion euros ($3.91 billion) through a mixture of debt and
equity financing for its planned takeover of Italy's World Duty
Free, Dufry said on Monday.
UBS
The French division of Swiss bank UBS has been
placed under formal investigation by French authorities and been
asked to pay a 40 million euro bail, UBS said on Friday, in an
escalation of a long-running probe into allegations the bank
helped clients avoid taxes.
HOLCIM
Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent
stake in Switzerland's Holcim via Eurocement Holding
AG, has rejected merger terms between France's Lafarge
and Holcim, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
Switzerland's Holcim said on Monday it had sold
its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's second-largest cement
company Siam City Cement, in deals worth 655 million
Swiss francs ($681 million).
RICHEMONT
Italian online fashion retailer Yoox could unveil
a deal to buy Richemont's Net-a-Porter as early as this
week, sources close to the matter told Reuters at the weekend.
NESTLE
Israeli food maker Osem Investments saw net profit
for the fourth quarter jump 7.1 percent despite a slight drop in
revenue due to improved operating income and lower financing
expenses. Osem is 63.7 percent owned by Nestle.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it is accelerating cancer
immunotherapy efforts through an alliance with Aduro Biotech and
the launch of new immuno-oncology research group. The Swiss
drugmaker will make upfront payment of $200 million to Aduro.
* Sonova's share of the U.S. market is expanding
again after contracting briefly but turnover in Germany should
shrink in 2015, said Lukas Braunschweiler, CEO of Swiss firm
Sonova, the world's largest hearing aid manufacturer.
* A group of Swiss construction materials dealers have
written to shareholders and management boards of chemicals firm
Sika and French building materials firm Saint-Gobain
, voicing concerns about over-consolidation in the
sector, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported. Saint-Gobain
seeks to take over Sika.
* Valora's company head Rolando Benedick said the
firm may add up to 25 new branches in Austria under its
Bretzelkoenig bakery brand and that countries like France and
Belgium held expansion opportunities, too, according to an
interview in Schweiz am Sonntag.
* LifeWatch said Chief Information and Informatics
Officer Dominik Aronsky will leave the company effective March
30.
* Schmolz+Bickenbach said it is selling its
specific distribution units in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands
and Austria to Jacquet Metal Service. The purchase
price amounts to 88.6 million euros in enterprise value.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT.
KOF Indicator for March due at 0800 GMT. Economists in a
Reuters poll forecast a reading of 89.1 points.
