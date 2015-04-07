ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,127 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
HOLCIM
Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont wants someone with
experience of the cement industry to be chief executive in the
French group's planned tie-up with Swiss peer Holcim,
daily newspaper Le Monde said.
Holcim looked at buying Germany's HeidelbergCement
towards the end of 2013 before agreeing to merge with France's
Lafarge, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday, citing two
sources.
For more click on
RICHEMONT
Executives and early investors in Net-a-Porter are trying to
agree with Richemont what should be the fair value of
their combined 7 percent stake in the online fashion retailer,
as they seek to cash out ahead of its planned merger with Yoox
, sources close to the matter said.
For more click on
STRAUMANN
The Swiss dental implant maker said on Tuesday it agreed to
buy the stake it did not already own in Brazil's Neodent for 680
million Brazilian reais (about $218 million).
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG International announced the appointment of
two former Coutts & Co Ltd employees to roles relating to
Eastern Europe and Russia. The company expects to make a number
of new hires of country team heads and client relationship
officers in the coming months.
* Clariant announced the issuance of 300 million
euros in the German market for certificates of indebtedness.
* Siegfried said Vice Chairman Felix Meyer will not
be available for re-election to the Board of Directors for
professional reasons.
* gategroup Holding revised its proposal regarding
the composition of the board of directors. In addition to three
existing board members up for reelection, two new board
candidates are from the original gategroup slate and two from
the slate proposed by RBR Capital Advisors AG and Cologny
Advisors LLP.
* Accu Holding said it has appointed Daniel
Brupbacher as ad interim chairman.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was offering a
4 percent bond maturing in 2049 and a 1.5 percent bond maturing
in 2025 in a tender.
Swiss National Bank sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
Swiss National Bank forex reserves due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)