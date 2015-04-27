ZURICH, April 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,317 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS's chairman said a default by Greece is seen by the International Monetary Fund as "systemically controllable" and he believed it would have a negligible impact on the Swiss bank itself, in a newspaper interview.

SIKA

The Swiss family that controls chemicals business Sika said it is seeking to overturn several decisions made at a recent investor meeting over a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.88 billion) takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche's chief executive told Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung "mega-takeovers" are not part of its strategy but the drugmaker will continue to look at deals for small- and medium-sized firms.

* Julius Baer expects to settle a long-running U.S. tax investigation before summer, Schweiz am Sonntag reports, citing a source at the Swiss bank and without elaborating. A spokesman for Zurich-based Baer didn't comment.

* EFG International said it will issue Swiss franc denominated perpetual tier 1 subordinated notes. It intends to use the expected net proceeds to pay for an EFG Funding tender offer.

* Implenia's Chief Executive backed the Swiss building firm's mid-term outlook for up to 150 million Swiss francs in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and said the acquisition of Bilfinger's construction business should contribute operationally from next year, in an interview with Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

* SHL Telemedicine said its board had unanimously resolved to appoint Eli Alroy to serve as a member of the board. In addition, Eli Ayalon announced his resignation from the board of directors effective immediately.

* COMET Holding said it had signed a purchase agreement with Iowa-based system integrator PCT Engineered Systems LLC, in order to expand market access and its product portfolio for ebeam technology.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs)