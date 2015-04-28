ZURICH, April 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,356 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Ihsan Essaid as a managing director of its mergers-and-acquisitions group, covering media and telecom in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Geberit

Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit reported a 15 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday after costs relating to its acquisition last year of Nordics ceramic maker Sanitec Corp and a surge in the Swiss franc.

* Syngenta said it has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its corn herbicide Acuron and expects first sales of the product to U.S. growers this year.

* Valartis said its full-year net loss widened to 69.2 million francs from 2.5 million francs after disposing of its bank in Switzerland and lowering the value of a gain from a 2012 sale of Eastern Property Holdings, sharply lower trading due to a drop in the Russian rouble and losses on ENR Russia Invest bonds.

* Schindler said first-quarter net profit rose 5 percent to 168 million francs on unchanged sales. The elevator and escalators firm said it expects to generate 7 to 9 percent more revenue this year and that it will issue a net profit forecast when it reports half-year results.

* Lonza said its first-quarter business was fully in line with expectations, and that it achieved growth targets in both its speciality ingredients unit and its pharmaceutical and biotech unit. The Basel-based firm said it has instituted countermeasures to offset the strength of the Swiss franc and expects 1 billion france in core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in 2018.

* The Swiss stock exchange said it will launch a payment application called Paymit together with UBS and Zuercher Kantonalbank. The application is a peer-to-peer solution that allows individuals to request and make payment transfers by smartphone.

* Sika said it had notified Swiss financial regulator FINMA about a possible breach of the disclosure duty by its majority owner, the Burkard-Schenker family, and Saint-Gobain in relation to a hotly contested takeover of the Swiss construction chemicals firm by the French company.

* Kudelski said it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement to provide Walt Disney Company with a license to the Swiss firm's patent portfolio, subject to certain limitations. Financial details weren't disclosed.

* Cytos said its full-year net loss widened to 34 million francs, and that its gross cash burn for operating activities 2.06 million franc on average per month, higher than the 1.68 million francs it averaged in 2013.

* OC Oerlikon said first-quarter sales rose 17 percent and confirmed its full-year guidance, which is for an around 10 percent increase in order intake, a 5 percent rise in sales, and its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to reach 2014's level.

* ams AG said its first-quarter net result was 42.2 million euros ($45.89 million) compared to 14.7 million in the same period in 2014.

* Adval Tech said it is building a production plant in Queretaro, Mexico in order to benefit from the booming automotive market. The Swiss company said series production is due to begin next year.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)