ZURICH, June 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 8,993 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
ACTELION
The group said it had committed up to 30 million euros
($33.6 million) over three to four years to launch a start-up,
together with the Max Planck Society, in the field of synthetic
carbohydrate vaccines.
KUEHNE+NAGEL
The group said it had agreed to buy ReTrans Inc., a
U.S.-based provider of multimodal transportation management
solutions. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, ReTrans has more
than 300 employees, operates in 68 locations and generates
annual revenues of more than $500 million.
SANTHERA
The drugmaker said the European Medicines Agency's Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use had recommended approving
its Raxone drug for treating Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy
(LHON).
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
The group announced that its board of directors will ask
shareholders to approve the election to the board of directors
of three new nominees:
Sue Gove, president of Excelsior Advisors and former
president and CEO of Golfsmith International;
Lung Yeh, managing director of Enspire Capital;
Edouard Bugnion, professor at the Ecole Polytechnique
Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) and a founder of both VMware and
Nuova Systems
Royal Bank of Canada is in advanced talks to sell its Swiss
private bank to Banque Syz SA, the Bloomberg news agency
reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Real estate group Plazza, being spun off from
Conzetta AG, makes its market debut.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
THERAmetrics said its subsidiary THERAmetrics
S.p.A. had agreed with Banca Popolare di Milano to restructure
debt so that around 60 percent of the 2.275 million euros of
debt as of end-2014 would be paid in quarterly instalments from
June 30, 2015 to June 2021 and the rest on December 31, 2021.
Zuger Kantonalbank named Andreas Janett to its
management board as of July 1, succeeding Othmar Stoeckli, who
it said was leaving for personal reasons.
Partners Group said it will invest for clients in a
Australian wind park worth 450 million Australian dollars.
New Value said its 2014/15 loss widened to 0.85
million Swiss francs from 0.58 million a year earlier.
ECONOMY
