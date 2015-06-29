ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 3.6 percent lower at 8,680 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
The company is increasingly confident about the potential of
its new injectable drug Cosentyx, as fresh clinical data
confirms its long-term benefits in treating psoriatic arthritis.
Cosentyx was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in January for treating the painful skin
condition plaque psoriasis, but the company also has high hopes
for the product in related conditions.
Novartis will acquire U.S.-Australian biotech group Spinifex
Pharmaceuticals, a chronic pain specialist.
UBS
The bank appointed Andrew Williamson as head of client
coverage and Matthew Rule as head of investment products and
services for Asia Pacific.
STRAUMANN
The company said it had won a patent dispute against
Germany's nt-trading GmbH that was before a court in the United
States. It said nt-trading has agreed in an out-of-court
settlement to remove its imitations of Straumann's implant
abutments from the U.S. market and compensate Straumann for
legal costs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said an extraordinary shareholder meeting
will address the points proposed by its majority shareholder,
the Burkard-Schenker family's holding, including the removal
from office of board members Monika Ribar, chairman Paul Haelg,
and Daniel Sauter, the election of Max Roesle as chairman, and
approval of the compensation for the board for the current year.
Sika said the family's request to change its proposals for the
EGM will not be granted. The Swiss construction chemicals firm
said it recommends the family's proposals on board be rejected
and the agenda item regarding compensation be approved.
* Roche said it had launched an improved
point-of-care test to help diagnose high-risk heart attack
patients with greater accuracy.
* Implenia is contributing to build the longest
electricity subsea cable in the world for approximately CHF 23
million - Tunnelling and civil engineering work on the new
interconnector between the UK and Norway
ECONOMY
Euro exchange rates fell in Asia after Greece failed to
strike a deal with its international lenders to secure more
emergency funding at the weekend, forcing it to introduce
capital controls and keep its banks shut. Against the Swiss
franc, the euro fell to around 1.0260 francs, its
weakest level since late April.
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at a finance event in
Bern, Switzerland at 0725 GMT
