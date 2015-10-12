ZURICH Oct 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.22 percent higher at 8699 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's biggest cement maker said it had hired Ron
Wirahadiraksa from Philips as its new chief financial
officer. Wirahadiraksa replaces outgoing LafargeHolcim CFO
Thomas Aebischer.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank could cut up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.08
billion) in costs as part of a revamp that new Chief Executive
Tidjane Thiam will unveil this month, the Schweiz am Sonntag
paper reported. Without naming its sources, the Sunday paper
said heads of big departments had been told to slash spending by
7 to 10 percent, which extrapolated to the group would mean
savings of 1.5 billion to 2 billion francs.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker will invest up to an extra $15 million in
Gamida Cell, an Israeli developer of stem cell therapies, Gamida
said. Novartis last year invested $35 million in the company for
a 15 percent stake, in a deal that could reach $600 million if
Novartis exercises a buyout option that expires in 2016.
CLARIANT
The specialty chemicals group expects biofuels to get a
boost from the scandal surrounding Volkswagen's
manipulation of diesel motor emissions tests, Chief Executive
Hariolf Kottmann told a German newspaper.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Switzerland's central bank sees a low risk of a negative
price and wage spiral and is hopeful that a recent "slight"
depreciation in the franc currency will continue, Chairman
Thomas Jordan told Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it has been awarded a 5-year contract
by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment
in the Netherlands for implementation of its cobasÂ HPV Test as
the first-line, primary screening test in the national cervical
cancer screening program. Roche said that makes the Netherlands
the first country with an organized cervical screening program
to fully transition from the Pap test to primary HPV screening.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. said Health Canada
approved its drug Zevtera for the treatment of patients 18 years
of age and older with hospital-acquired pneumonia, excluding
ventilator-associated pneumonia, and for the treatment of
community-acquired pneumonia.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)