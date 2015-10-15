ZURICH Oct 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,583 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SYNGENTA

Third-quarter sales at Swiss agricultural chemicals group Syngenta AG fell 12 percent year on year to $2.62 billion, it said on Thursday, missing market expectations. Shares were seen opening down 0.9 percent in premarket indicators.

NESTLE

Nine-month sales on Friday seen down 0.5 percent - poll

JULIUS BAER

A dozen officials at FIFA, the world soccer body shaken by corruption investigations in the United States and Switzerland, had accounts at Swiss private bank Baer, the Handelszeitung paper reported without citing its sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said Kenya is the first country to launch 'Novartis Access', expanding affordable treatment options against chronic diseases.

* Basilea signed an exclusive distribution agreement for Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril) in the Middle East and North Africa with Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC.

* Dufry will own 93.45 percent of World Duty Free according to definitive results of a tender offer for a minority stake. It said 77.6 million ordinary shares of WDF were tendered, equal to approximately 30.48 percent of the share capital, for a total consideration of 795.2 million euros.

* Sulzer said order intake on a currency-adjusted basis increased by 3 percent in the first nine months of the year. It now expects operational EBITA to decrease in the range of 10-15 percent compared to 2014 on a currency-adjusted basis. As part of its ongoing restructuring programme, Sulzer announced the closure of its Pumps Equipment manufacturing plant in Brookshire, TX, USA, and is also considering closing its foundry in Kotka, Finland.

* S H L Telemedicine said it was informed by Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment that, despite its efforts, the relevant authorities of the People's Republic of China have not yet approved the transactions contemplated under the agreement and plan of merger dated as of July 24.

* Helvetia exercised its call option on its callable undated subordinated bond with a total volume of 300 million Swiss francs ($316.16 million) and a fixed coupon of 4.75 percent p.a.

* Castle Private Equity gave result of the early termination of the share buyback progamme. It purchased 5,120,500 of its registered shares, corresponding to 15.3 percent of the current outstanding share capital and voting rights.

* Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers plans to acquire Swiss bottle manufacturer SIGG.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)