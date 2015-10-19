ZURICH Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,725 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS ELECTION

The anti-immigration Swiss People's Party (SVP) won the biggest share of the vote in Sunday's national parliamentary election, keeping pressure on Bern to introduce quotas on people moving from the European Union.

UBS

The Swiss bank laid off a number of employees at its Puerto Rico arm last week as it shrinks its business further in the U.S. territory.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is set to pay about $159 million to resolve investor claims that they, along with other banks, conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the market for credit default swaps, according to a court filing.

SYNGENTA

A number of disgruntled Syngenta shareholders have set up an investor group in an effort to push for change at the Swiss agricultural chemicals group.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it had received U.S. FDA approval for the cobas HBV and cobas HCV viral load tests.

* Basilea said it had filed a registration statement on form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed public offering of common shares in the form of American Depositary Shares.

* EMS Group, which has its companies combined in the EMS Chemie Holding, said nine-month net sales amounted to 1,445 million Swiss francs, which is 3.1 below the previous year. For the coming months, it said was expecting an overall sluggish global economy without significant growth impulses.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)