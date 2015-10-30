ZURICH Oct 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,981 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank said it recorded net litigation provisions of
280 million Swiss francs in the third quarter.
It also said it had received inquirires from U.S. and Swiss
government authorities regarding its banking relationships
with certain individuals and entities associated with world
soccer body FIFA.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Luzerner
Kantonalbank AG, Habib Bank AG Zurich (HBZ), Banque Heritage
S.A. and Hyposwiss Private Bank Genève S.A. would collectively
pay penalties totaling more than $25 million to settle
allegations they helped U.S. citizens avoid taxes.
* Luzerner will pay a penalty of $11 million, HBZ
$9.4 million, Banque Heritage $3.8 million and Hyposwiss Geneva
$1.1 million.
* Luzerner's nine-month profit fell 3 percent to 134.3
million francs as negative Swiss interest rates weighed.
* Aryzta AG said Denis Lucey will not seek
re-election as chairman of the board at the 2016 annual general
meeting and announced other governance changes.
* Ascom Holding said it had struck a strategic
alliance with Tyco in North America for integrated healthcare
communications solutions.
* Kudelski Group said it appointed Rich A. Fennessy
as group senior vice president and chief executive of Kudelski
Security.
* SGS said it acquired a 17.65 percent stake in
Savi Technology, Inc., USA, and a 51 percent stake in Suzhou
Safety-Tech Valve Testing Co., Ltd., China.
* Phoenix Mecano said net profit rose 23.6 percent to
7.5 million euros in the third quarter.
* Datacolor said net income fell to $3.2 million in
2014/15.
* Zueblin Immobilien said an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting approved all proposals of the board of
directors.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's central bank posted a loss of 33.9 billion
Swiss francs ($34.28 billion) for the first nine months on
Friday, as a third-quarter profit helped reduce its record
first-half loss.
* The KOF leading economic indicator is due at 0800 GMT
