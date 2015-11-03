ZURICH Nov 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.22 percent up at 8955.37 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
UBS
The biggest Swiss bank said net profit in the third quarter
was 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.13 billion), more than analysts
had forecast. Analysts had forecast 1.758 billion francs in a
Reuters poll.
BAER
The Swiss private bank said it acquired independent Geneva
wealth manager Fransad Gestion, with 1.3 billion francs under
management and 19 employees.
The SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Structured Products Exchange
in Zurich said on Monday there was more trading turnover in the
first ten months of 2015 than in all of 2014, as average daily
turnover was 5.6 billion Swiss francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it is expanding its cobas 4800 System
menu with HIV-1, HCV and HCV genotyping tests.
* Starrag, the Swiss maker of high-precision
milling and grinding tools, said it sees a lower operating
margin in 2015 than last year as orders decline. Net income fell
in the first nine months to 5.5 million Swiss francs ($5.58
million), from 9.4 million francs.
* Burckhardt Compression, the Swiss maker of
compressors for the oil and gas industry, said first-half
consolidated sales rose nearly 24 percent to 243 million francs,
primiarly due to the compressor systems business area.
* Dufry, the global travel retailer operating
around 1,700 duty-free and duty-paid shops, said its financial
result increased to 117.4 million francs.
* Tornos posted a nine-month loss of 3.45 million
francs, from a profit of 1.4 million francs in the 2014 period.
The company expects a balanced operating result, provided it can
finish major customer projects.
* SFS Group says Jens Breu will succeed Heinrich
Spoerry as CEO, a succession that has been prepared over a
couple of years and which was announced in 2014.
* Evolva Holding said it sold its former head office
at roughly book value.
* Looser Holding AG said the negative environment
in China hurt sales of the coatings, services and doors company
as it expects revenue to decline up to 12 percent for the full
year.
* Intershop Holding says the IPO of Corestate
Capital Holding has been called off due to "difficult market
conditions" in stock markets in Germany and England. Founders
Ralph Winter and Thomas Landschreiber currently hold 70.9
percent of Corestate, with Swiss-based Intershop holding around
28 percent.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)