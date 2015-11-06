BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
ZURICH Nov 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed on Friday at 8995.69 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SYNGENTA
The Swiss chemical and seedmaker that spurned a takeover offer from Monsanto earlier this year is now in talks with Dupont over a possible agriculture deal, CNBC reported citing Dow Jones. The shares were seen opening up 5.12 percent, according to premarket indicators from Bank Julius Baer.
Syngenta also announced an R&D partnership with DSM to develop microbial-based agricultural solutions, including bio-controls, bio-pesticides and bio-stimulants.
For more, click on
RICHEMONT
The world's second-biggest luxury goods group said first-half profit was 1.103 billion euros ($1.2 billion), compared to analyst estimate of 1.191 billion euros.
The shares were indicated opening more than 4 percent down, according to pre-market indicators from Bank Julius Baer.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Peach Property Group said it canceled its issuance of a 2015/2020 bond.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank will publish preliminary data on its foreign currency reserves in October at 0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: