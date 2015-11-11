ZURICH Nov 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,875 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ROCHE
The biggest cancer drug maker won U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approval for Cotellic to be used in combination
with the company's Zelboraf drug to treat BRAF V600
mutation-positive advanced melanoma.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said its heart failure medicine
Entresto(TM) cuts 30-day hospital readmissions.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Re said its share buyback programme of up
to one billion Swiss francs would start on Nov. 12.
* Santhera said it had new data and updates on
regulatory filings for Raxone (idebenone) in Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy (DMD).
* Zueblin Immobilien said an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting decided to reduce the share capital by
reducing the nominal value of the existing registered shares
while simultaneously executing an ordinary capital increase.
* LEM said it recorded a net profit of 19.8 million
Swiss francs for the six months to September.
* Southern California's biggest drinking water supplier may
buy 20,000 acres of river delta farmland near San Francisco that
is owned by a Zurich Insurance subsidiary for as much
as $240 million.
* Dorma Kaba Holding is holding its first Group CTO
dialogue in Zurich today.
