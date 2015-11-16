ZURICH Nov 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.89 percent at 8671.65 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SGS
The testing and inspection company is buying a materials
testing company in South Africa.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank said it is acquiring a majority stake
in Italy's Kairos and that the two will pursue an Italian
listing.
SONOVA
The Swiss hearing aid company was seen opening down 4.7
percent, according to premarket indicators, after it reduced its
sales and EBITA outlook for 2015 as a result of currency effects
and lower-than-expected performance of cochlear implants. It now
expects sales to grow 6 percent to 8 percent and EBITA 3 percent
to 7 percent, or 7 percent to 11 percent on a recurring basis,
all measured in local currencies. Previously, it had expected
sales to rise 7 percent-9 percent and EBITA to rise 9 percent-13
percent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Accu Holding AG says Atlas Capital Markets plans
to invest up to 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13 million) in Accu
Holding via Atlas Alpha Yield fund.
* Germany's Aurelius is acquiring the trade
operations of Valora Group.
* Orascom says that nine-month revenues are
expected to grow between 30 and 35 percent, compared to the same
period in 2014.
* Valartis said it is experiencing a "liquidity
squeeze" and is seeking a definitive moratorium. The bank, which
reorganized in 2014, said group-internal lenders have terminated
all loans.
* Sika said Walter Gruebler had withdrawn his
challenge action against the resolution of April's annual
general shareholders' meeting to hold an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting. As a result the Cantonal Court of Zug
terminated the proceedings in its decision of Nov. 12, Sika
said.
* Meyer Burger reported that it expects a EBITDA
loss of up to 65 million Swiss francs ($64.57 million) for 2015.
It cut its net sales target for the year to 290 million to 340
million francs, from 400 million francs.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank would prefer to have
positive interest rates but believes holding rates in negative
territory is currently in the country's best interests, the
central bank's newest board member, Andrea Maechler, has told a
Swiss newspaper.
SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT
($1 = 1.0067 Swiss francs)
