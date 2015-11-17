ZURICH Nov 17 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ROCHE
A Roche drug that can prolong the lives of some women with
advanced breast cancer has been plunged back into the centre of
a drug pricing row after Britain's health cost agency declared
that it is still too expensive.
SULZER AG
The Swiss pump maker has hired former Alstom Grid Chief
Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume to lead the company from December
1.
UBS
UBS Corporate Client Solutions Americas said it hired four
bankers from Jefferies Group LLC to its technology
team. Paul Crisci, who most recently was global co-head of
technology investment banking at Jefferies, will join as the
global head of technology, the Swiss bank said.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse's U.S. private banking chief Philip Vasan is
departing and Vikram Malhotra is joining the bank as its
executive vice chairman for Asia Pacific, according to two
separate reports by the Wall Street Journal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Insurer Baloise saw "robust" growth in its life
business in the first nine months, leading the group to confirm
its 2015 targets despite currency effects and a retreat from
several markets leading revenues to fall year-on-year to 7.05
billion Swiss francs ($6.97 billion).
* Straumann Holding AG said its Brasilian
subsidiary Neodent will distribute Amann Girrbach's products and
services in Brasil as of January 1, 2016, extending the Swiss
company's partnership with the maker of CAD/CAM milling
equipment for dental labs.
* Adecco said that BlackRock Inc.'s
holding in the staffing agency's shares fell below 5 percent on
November 9 after three days earlier rising above 5 percent.
* Aevis Victoria SA said its subsidiary Swiss
Healthcare Properties acquired a nearly 6,000-square-metre
rental property in the Swiss town of Sion.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0115 Swiss francs)
