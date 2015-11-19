ZURICH Nov 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 9,011 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The second-biggest Swiss bank will ask investors to approve two capital increases totalling around 6 billion Swiss francs($5.88 billion) to strengthen its balance sheet amid the bank's biggest revamp in almost a decade under its new CEO.

For more click

SWISSCOM

Competition watchdog WEKO said it had fined the company 7.9 million Swiss francs for abusing its position in the corporate broadband segment. Swisscom said it would file an appeal.

NOVARTIS

Its Sandoz unit is among about 30 companies weighing offers for Teva's portfolio of U.S. generic products, Bloomberg reported

SWISS PRIME SITE

Outgoing Chief Executive Markus Graf told Cash magazine he saw no danger for dividend payments in the years ahead given rental price developments and its solid investments.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut said it had signed a licensing agreement under which Naturex will bring Barry Callebaut's health claim on cocoa extracts to the food supplement market. Barry Callebaut will source high-flavanol cocoa beans to be used by Naturex to manufacture and commercialise the cocoa extract.

* Orascom said it recorded a 33.3 percent increase in revenues and a 219 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months.

* Orell Fuessli Holding AG said Michele Bomio, CEO of Orell Fuessli Thalia AG, had decided to leave company and would relinquish his post at his own request at the end of 2015

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.5 percent in October to 18.849 billion francs. Watch sector exports fell a real 13.2 percent year on year. Overall Switzerland ran a record merchandise trade surplus of 4.156 billion francs.

Ratings agency Moody's said Switzerland's economic resilience underpins its credit profile, despite currency strength

($1 = 1.0197 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)