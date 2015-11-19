ZURICH Nov 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 9,011 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
The second-biggest Swiss bank will ask investors to approve
two capital increases totalling around 6 billion Swiss
francs($5.88 billion) to strengthen its balance sheet amid the
bank's biggest revamp in almost a decade under its new CEO.
SWISSCOM
Competition watchdog WEKO said it had fined the company 7.9
million Swiss francs for abusing its position in the corporate
broadband segment. Swisscom said it would file an appeal.
NOVARTIS
Its Sandoz unit is among about 30 companies weighing offers
for Teva's portfolio of U.S. generic products, Bloomberg
reported
SWISS PRIME SITE
Outgoing Chief Executive Markus Graf told Cash magazine he
saw no danger for dividend payments in the years ahead given
rental price developments and its solid investments.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut said it had signed a licensing
agreement under which Naturex will bring Barry
Callebaut's health claim on cocoa extracts to the food
supplement market. Barry Callebaut will source high-flavanol
cocoa beans to be used by Naturex to manufacture and
commercialise the cocoa extract.
* Orascom said it recorded a 33.3 percent increase
in revenues and a 219 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA in the
first nine months.
* Orell Fuessli Holding AG said Michele Bomio, CEO
of Orell Fuessli Thalia AG, had decided to leave company and
would relinquish his post at his own request at the end of 2015
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.5 percent in
October to 18.849 billion francs. Watch sector exports fell a
real 13.2 percent year on year. Overall Switzerland ran a record
merchandise trade surplus of 4.156 billion francs.
Ratings agency Moody's said Switzerland's economic
resilience underpins its credit profile, despite currency
strength
($1 = 1.0197 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)