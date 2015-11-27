ZURICH Nov 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,945 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
CEMENT MAKERS
Italy's antitrust authority has opened an investigtation
into four cement makers, including Holcim Italia, for
alleged price fixing and, with the tax police, has searched the
offices of the companies, it said in a statement on Thursday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq said it sold its 28 percent shareholding in
Forces Motrices de Fully SA to SEIC SA, an electricity
distribution and multimedia company in the Swiss canton of
Valais.
* BVZ Holding said its total revenue rose to 83.5
million Swiss francs during the first ten months of the year.
* Clariant said it completed the acquisition of a
30 percent stake in Beraca Ingredientes Naturais S.A's health
and personal care division. The deal was initially announced in
January.
* Dottikon ES Holding said it generated a net
profit of 1 million Swiss francs in the first half.
* New Value AG said it generated a profit of 0.24
million Swiss francs in the first half of its fiscal year.
* Romande Energie said the municipalities of Liddes
and Bourg-St-Pierre will ask voters to approve an agreement to
obtain a 64 percent stake in Forces Motrices du
Grand-Saint-Bernard (FGB SA) from Romande Energie. The agreement
also stipulates prolongation of FGB's hydropower concession.
* Zueblin Immobilien said 1,323,868,992 new
registered shares corresponding to 92.36 percent of the offered
1,433,387,664 new registered shares had been subscribed by
exercising pre-emptive rights.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)