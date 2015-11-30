ZURICH Nov 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8996 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SULZER

Competition authorities in the United States, Russia, Germany and South Africa have approved the takeover of Swiss industrial company Sulzer by Russian investor Viktor Vekselberg, his Renova investment vehicle said.

Greg Poux-Guillaume, who takes over as chief executive of the industrial group on Tuesday, tells the SonntagsZeitung paper he sees holes in its portfolio that acquisitions could help plug

SWATCH

Swiss watchmaker Swatch, Visa Inc and Visa Europe have launched a project that lets Visa cardholders in the United States, Switzerland and Brazil make payments with Swatch's new "pay-by-the-wrist" Swatch Bellamy watch.

ROCHE

The drugmaker has dropped out of a high-profile project to develop an antibiotic for treating "superbug" infections.

CREDIT SUISSE

The No. 2 Swiss bank's new Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam may make an appearance at an event attended by media in London.

AUTONEUM

The automotive supplier's chief executive, Martin Hirzel, tells the SonntagsZeitung newspaper that the emissions scandal at Volkswagen has scant impact, just 3 pct of Autoneum sales go to VW, he does not expect overall demand for cars to fall

NESTLE

Its Indian unit said it had resumed manufacture of Maggi noodles at all five noodle manufacturing facilities

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis detailed plans for presentations at the ASH conference

* Orascom named a new chief executive and announced plans for a capital increase

* OC Oerlikon announced a restructuring programme that will trigger one-off costs of 90-100 million euros this year and lead to impairment charges.

* Phoenix Mecano said the group still aims to achieve an operating result before special costs in 2015 at least equivalent to that of prior year

* Aryzta AG said total revenue grew by 6.1 pct in the first quarter to 995.0 million euros and reiterated guidance for underlying fully diluted EPS in the range of 365-385 cents for FY 2016

* Zublin said on Friday it successfully placed new registered shares in a capital increase expected to reap net proceeds of 70 million Swiss francs ($67.92 million), to be used to repay the shareholder loan granted by Lamesa Holding S.A.

ECONOMY

Cable car operators in the eastern province of the Grisons, which includes the renowned St Moritz and Davos ski resorts, want the Swiss National Bank to impose a new cap for the Swiss franc exchange rate so that the euro stays above 1.15 francs, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported.

It also quoted an unnamed former SNB board member as saying he feared Thomas Jordan could be forced out as SNB governor.

The Swiss cabinet could agree as early as Friday on its strategy on how to curb immigration in light of a referendum forcing it to do so, newspapers reported at the weekend. While an accord that would respect bilateral treaties with the EU on freedom of movement is preferred, a unilateral approach to curb the influx of foreigners was also an option.

The KOF Swiss Economic Institute is due to release its economic indicator at 0800 GMT.

Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank are due at around 0800 GMT. ($1 = 1.0307 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)