ZURICH Dec 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.42 percent higher at 9,031.14 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it is presenting new data on
targeted combination therapy at an upcoming conference that
reinforces the Swiss drugmaker's commitment to breast cancer
patients.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals launched the placement
of up to 500,000 new shares through an accelerated bookbuilding
procedure
* Gategroup said it is buying Inflight Service
Group, a provider of onboard sales, for 130 million Swiss francs
($126.58 million).
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it has initiated a
Phase II trial in the United States for patients with
schizophrenia.
* Looser Holding says a contract for the sale of
Single Group, with the subsidiaries in Germany, China and the
United States, has been signed, though it will continue to own
10 percent of the shares of the temperature-control maker.
* Cham Paper said Susanne Oste, the head of
International Sales with Ziegler Paper, will be nominated for
the board at the general meeting next May.
* SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Structured Products Exchange
released November data showing year-to-date trading turnover of
1,273 billion francs, up 21.3 percent versus the same period in
2014. Average trading turnover per day was 5.5 billion francs.
Turnover in November alone fell 5.9 percent versus October
but was up 6.5 percent year on year.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0270 Swiss francs)
