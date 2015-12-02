ZURICH Dec 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.42 percent higher at 9,031.14 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it is presenting new data on targeted combination therapy at an upcoming conference that reinforces the Swiss drugmaker's commitment to breast cancer patients.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals launched the placement of up to 500,000 new shares through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure

* Gategroup said it is buying Inflight Service Group, a provider of onboard sales, for 130 million Swiss francs ($126.58 million).

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it has initiated a Phase II trial in the United States for patients with schizophrenia.

* Looser Holding says a contract for the sale of Single Group, with the subsidiaries in Germany, China and the United States, has been signed, though it will continue to own 10 percent of the shares of the temperature-control maker.

* Cham Paper said Susanne Oste, the head of International Sales with Ziegler Paper, will be nominated for the board at the general meeting next May.

* SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Structured Products Exchange released November data showing year-to-date trading turnover of 1,273 billion francs, up 21.3 percent versus the same period in 2014. Average trading turnover per day was 5.5 billion francs.

Turnover in November alone fell 5.9 percent versus October but was up 6.5 percent year on year.

