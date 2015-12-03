ZURICH Dec 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent easier at 8987 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors expected
to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SYNGENTA
The company on Wednesday cleared one U.S. regulatory hurdle
toward domestic marketing of corn seeds containing a trait that
is genetically engineered to resist weed killers including
glyphosate.
For more see
ROCHE
A U.S. appeals court refused to reconsider its decision
invalidating a Sequenom Inc prenatal DNA test patent, a
decision that could put in doubt the validity of a wide range of
medical and biotechnology patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington said in June the patent was not eligible for legal
protection because it fell under the U.S. Supreme Court's rule
against patenting natural phenomena. That decision upheld a
ruling by a lower federal court in California that cleared Roche
Holding AG unit Ariosa Diagnostics of infringement.
CREDIT SUISSE
The lender is due to release results of its roughly 4.7
billion Swiss franc rights issue after the market closes
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bobst Group comments on FY 2015 and FY 2016
outlook
* Peach Property increased the target volume of its
hybrid bond due to high demand. The proceeds will be used for
refinancing and to expand its investment portfolio.
* Alpiq divested its small-scale hydropower plants
in Norway.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)