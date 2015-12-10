ZURICH Dec 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening nearly 0.4 percent lower at 8,593 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE, JULIUS BAER

Credit Suisse and Julius Baer are among a handful of banks vying to buy the Swiss private-banking arm of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA in a cut-price deal, sources with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

SYNGENTA

The chemical maker's stock was seen opening up 5.5 percent in premarket indicators after Benzinga reported that ChemChina was said to be considering a purchase of company.

JULIUS BAER

Hedge fund investor Kairos Partners, owned by Julius Baer, is gearing up to launch three funds with over $160 million in assets by year-end, bucking the trend in an industry that continues to see rivals close.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse property fund CS REF Hospitality has sold the Hotel Palace in Lucerne to Chinese investor Yunfeng Gao, the bank said, giving no financial terms.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG gave strategic guidelines and set targets for 2016 to 2020. The bank said it wants to achieve total revenues of at least 950 million Swiss francs in the period.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica successfully placed 200 million Swiss francs in senior convertible bonds.

* Temenos Group said it had signed a partnership agreement with Tieto to deliver core banking solutions to the Nordic and Baltic regions.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank releases results of its quarterly policy review at 0830 GMT followed by a news conference at 0900 GMT. Most analysts polled by Reuters last week -- before the ECB announced easing measures that were less ambitious than the market had expected -- saw Swiss rates on hold for now. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)