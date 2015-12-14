ZURICH Dec 14 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NESTLE
The world's largest packaged food company won't revise its
growth targets despite a tough market environment, Chief
Executive Paul Bulcke told a Swiss paper on Saturday. Bulcke
also said he would not automatically step up to chairman when
the seat becomes vacant, leaving prospects at both the head of
the board and the executive helm open when 71-year-old chairman
Peter Brabeck steps down in 2017.
KUONI
The Swiss travel group has hired Morgan Stanley and
an unnamed Swiss bank to review scenarios for breaking up the
company and to seek potential buyers for its businesses, the
SonntagsZeitung paper reported without identifying its sources.
Kuoni declined comment.
CREDIT SUISSE
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has no desire to spend any of
the 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.09 billion) the bank raised in a
capital increase on buying private bank BSI, the Schweiz am
Sonntag paper reported without citing its sources. BSI is the
Swiss arm of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA.
BORDIER & CIE
The Geneva-based private bank is not for sale and would
consider acquisitions that offer quality clients but nothing is
on the table at the moment, partner Michel Juvet told newspaper
Le Matin Dimanche.
UBS
UBS's Swiss unit will pay around half a billion Swiss francs
in taxes to federal, cantonal and municipal governments in 2016
if all goes to plan after paying hundreds of millions this year,
the unit's head, Lukas Gaehwiler, told the Sonntags Blick paper.
SANTANDER
The former head of Banco Santander's Swiss-based unit
Optimal Investment Services, accused of recklessly funnelling
client money to disgraced financier Bernard Madoff before the
U.S. money manager's swindle was revealed, was acquitted at his
trial in Geneva on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Peach Property Group placed a hybrid bond with a
volume of around 25 million Swiss francs, the group announced on
Friday evening, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance
and expand further. Due to time and regulatory restrictions, the
company wasn't able to up the volume via options to 50 million
francs but said investors had shown interest, which the group
might address again in the future.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland should let in at least 50,000 immigrants a
year even if unemployment rises, the head of the Swiss employers
association told a newspaper, appealing to the right-wing
People's Party to be flexible in stemming the influx of
foreigners
* The Swiss National Bank will publish information on
domestic sight deposits for the week ending December 11.
($1 = 0.9845 Swiss francs)
