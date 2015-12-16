ZURICH Dec 15 Here are some of the main factors
that could affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BSI
Customer outflows from Swiss private bank BSI are
"absolutely manageable" despite the turbulence shaking Brazilian
parent Grupo BTG Pactual, BSI Chief Executive
Stefano Coduri told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
The Swiss bank was operating normally and its liquidity and
equity positions were "outstanding". He declined to be drawn on
sale prospects for the bank but added the situation at BTG
Pactual had to stabilise or else an "alternative solution" had
to be found for BSI.
NESTLE
Senior executives are expected to testify in a suit brought
by its former head of food safety alleging psychological
harassment after she blew the whistle on food safety issues.
Nestle denies the allegations.
SWISS RE
Moody's affirmed the Aa3 IFSR and senior debt rating of
Swiss Re and placed Swiss Re Corporate Solutions on review for
upgrade
CREDIT SUISSE
Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil will remain
stable next year even as the steepest recession in a quarter
century weighs down confidence in Latin America's largest
economy, Credit Suisse bankers told reporters.
Credit Suisse is in talks for part of Grupo BTG Pactual's
loan portfolio, Bloomberg reported
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni said 2015 net profit would get a boost of
around 40 million Swiss francs from the sale of its headquarters
building for 75 million.
* Three Swiss banks, including a unit of France's Crédit
Agricole SA, will pay a total of more than $130
million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible
prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department
said on Tuesday. The Zurich-based unit of Crédit Agricole will
pay $99.2 million, the largest share of the total penalty. The
$130 million sum also includes a $24.2 million from Dreyfus Sons
& Co Ltd, and $7.7 million from Baumann & Cie, Banquiers, both
in Basel.
* Crealogix said the Raiffeisen group,
Switzerland's third-biggest lender, had rolled out the latest
release of Crealogix's Digital Banking Hubs product
ECONOMY
ZEW investor sentiment index for December due at 1000 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)