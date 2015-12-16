ZURICH Dec 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8598 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss
stocks:
BSI
Customer outflows from Swiss private bank BSI are
"absolutely manageable" despite the turbulence shaking Brazilian
parent Grupo BTG Pactual, BSI Chief Executive
Stefano Coduri told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
The Swiss bank was operating normally and its liquidity and
equity positions were "outstanding". He declined to be drawn on
sale prospects for the bank but added the situation at BTG
Pactual had to stabilise or else an "alternative solution" had
to be found for BSI.
NESTLE
Senior executives are expected to testify in a suit brought
by its former head of food safety alleging psychological
harassment after she blew the whistle on food safety issues.
Nestle denies the allegations.
SWISS RE
Moody's affirmed the Aa3 IFSR and senior debt rating of
Swiss Re and placed Swiss Re Corporate Solutions on review for
upgrade
CREDIT SUISSE
Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil will remain
stable next year even as the steepest recession in a quarter
century weighs down confidence in Latin America's largest
economy, Credit Suisse bankers told reporters.
Credit Suisse is in talks for part of Grupo BTG Pactual's
loan portfolio, Bloomberg reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni said 2015 net profit would get a boost of
around 40 million Swiss francs from the sale of its headquarters
building for 75 million.
* Three Swiss banks, including a unit of France's Credit
Agricole SA, will pay a total of more than $130
million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible
prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department
said on Tuesday. The Zurich-based unit of Credit Agricole will
pay $99.2 million, the largest share of the total penalty. The
$130 million sum also includes a $24.2 million from Dreyfus Sons
& Co Ltd, and $7.7 million from Baumann & Cie, Banquiers, both
in Basel.
* The Swiss cartel authority said it had approved the
marketing venture by Swisscom, SRG and Ringier.
* Crealogix said the Raiffeisen group,
Switzerland's third-biggest lender, had rolled out the latest
release of Crealogix's Digital Banking Hubs product.
* Battery maker Leclanche has raised 6.9 million
francs through existing and new investors to support growth
investments, particularly a large grid ancillary services
project. Recognising that 50 percent of its share capital and
legal reserves are no longer covered by net equity, the company
said another private placement might follow in January or
February.
* Lastminute.com has appointed Fabio Cannavale as
its new chief executive, who will be steering the company and
its newly restructured travel and media business units as of
Feb. 12.
* Swiss Prime Site has acquired Boas Senior Care,
which last year generated 70 million francs in revenue and
manages 15 operating facilities, Swiss Prime said.
* Wealth manager Bank Vontobel proposed two
members of its owner families and Swiss Re finance chief David
Cole for seats on its board of directors at the AGM in April.
ECONOMY
ZEW investor sentiment index for December due at 1000 GMT
