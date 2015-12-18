ZURICH Dec 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 8618 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group AG will buy agricultural
insurance provider Rural Community Insurance Services from Wells
Fargo for $675 million, the Swiss company said on
Friday.
JULIUS BAER
Singapore's Group Holdings and Julius Baer are
seen as potential bidders for Barclays Asian private
wealth business, valued at about $600 million, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Repower AG is restructuring and delisting from
the stock exchange, it said on Friday, repositiong it as a sales
and service organisation. Separately, it announced partnership
talks with Swisspower Energy AG, which the two companies intend
to complete by the end of the first quarter of 2016.
* Airopack Technology Group AG has secured more
than 120 million euros ($130.27 million) in funding from Apollo
managed funds, of which 40 million will be made through
an ordinary share increase at an issue price of 11.22 Swiss
francs ($11.29). Shareholders will also be asked to grant the
fund manager an option for further purchase of 10 percent of the
outstanding shares. Among other investments, Airopack intends to
buy out its joint venture partner in Airolux.
* Transocean said that Statoil is
terminating its contract for the ultra-deepwater drillship
Discoverer Americas with the Zug-based company. Transocean will
be compensated for early termination of the contract, which was
scheduled to an end in May. Transocean has won approval from the
SIX Swiss Exchange to delist its shares in Switzerland on March
31.
* Ascom Holding AG is divesting its systems and
solutions unit and will gain a book profit in the range of lower
single-digit million Swiss francs from the divestiture, the
company said.
* PostFinance will be closing its U.S. tax
proceeding in exchange for a payment of $2 million to the
authorities.
* Alpiq Holding AG has divested its stake in
European Energy Exchange AG.
* Implenia has been commissioned by UBS to restore
and refurbish its headquarters.
* LafargeHolcim said its has signed a pact with CDC
Group, Britain's development finance institution, to set up a
company to produce and promote an affordable low-carbon building
material for developing countries.
* Georg Fischer says Ulrich Graf will step down as
member of the board in March. The board proposes Riet Cadonau
for election at the general shareholders meeting on March 23.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's next president, Johann Schneider-Ammann,
told a Swiss newspaper that his country's threat of a unilateral
limits on immigration is no bluff, but said he still hopes to
strike an accord with the European Union that preserves free
movement of workers.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
($1 = 0.9936 Swiss francs)
