ZURICH Dec 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 8618 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance Group AG will buy agricultural insurance provider Rural Community Insurance Services from Wells Fargo for $675 million, the Swiss company said on Friday.

For more click on

JULIUS BAER

Singapore's Group Holdings and Julius Baer are seen as potential bidders for Barclays Asian private wealth business, valued at about $600 million, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Repower AG is restructuring and delisting from the stock exchange, it said on Friday, repositiong it as a sales and service organisation. Separately, it announced partnership talks with Swisspower Energy AG, which the two companies intend to complete by the end of the first quarter of 2016.

* Airopack Technology Group AG has secured more than 120 million euros ($130.27 million) in funding from Apollo managed funds, of which 40 million will be made through an ordinary share increase at an issue price of 11.22 Swiss francs ($11.29). Shareholders will also be asked to grant the fund manager an option for further purchase of 10 percent of the outstanding shares. Among other investments, Airopack intends to buy out its joint venture partner in Airolux.

* Transocean said that Statoil is terminating its contract for the ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer Americas with the Zug-based company. Transocean will be compensated for early termination of the contract, which was scheduled to an end in May. Transocean has won approval from the SIX Swiss Exchange to delist its shares in Switzerland on March 31.

* Ascom Holding AG is divesting its systems and solutions unit and will gain a book profit in the range of lower single-digit million Swiss francs from the divestiture, the company said.

* PostFinance will be closing its U.S. tax proceeding in exchange for a payment of $2 million to the authorities.

* Alpiq Holding AG has divested its stake in European Energy Exchange AG.

* Implenia has been commissioned by UBS to restore and refurbish its headquarters.

* LafargeHolcim said its has signed a pact with CDC Group, Britain's development finance institution, to set up a company to produce and promote an affordable low-carbon building material for developing countries.

* Georg Fischer says Ulrich Graf will step down as member of the board in March. The board proposes Riet Cadonau for election at the general shareholders meeting on March 23.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's next president, Johann Schneider-Ammann, told a Swiss newspaper that his country's threat of a unilateral limits on immigration is no bluff, but said he still hopes to strike an accord with the European Union that preserves free movement of workers. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) ($1 = 0.9936 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)