ZURICH Dec 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8534 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

The agrichemicals group is in talks with Monsanto, ChemChina and other rivals but has not received a concrete takeover offer and is keeping all options open, Chairman Michel Demare told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Its shares were indicated 0.7 percent firmer in premarket trade.

SWISS RE

Chief Executive Michel Lies told the Handelsblatt paper Swiss Re would invest more in infrastructure projects should high capital requirements for such investments be reduced.

"In my opinion, long-term investments in infrastructure should require less equity backing than, for example, investments in corporate bonds. Today this is not the case," he said.

Disagreeing with investor Warren Buffett, Lies said the life insurance business was near a "golden age" given that only 20 to 25 percent of all risks in the world were now insured.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Looser Holding AG and Ascom Holding said they were switching from the international reporting standard to the Swiss reporting standard of SIX Swiss exchange

* Evolva Holding SA said it had achieved a technical milestone in its partnership with Cargill Inc to commercialise EverSweet that triggers a payment of $0.5 million by Cargill

ECONOMY

The KOF economic indicator for December is due at 0800 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)