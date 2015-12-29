ZURICH Dec 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,764 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Morphosys is in talks with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to find a new partner for its MOR202 compound, but first needs to evaluate further tests in 2016, Chief Executive Simon Moroney tells German daily Boersen-Zeitung. He said drug bimagrumab, developed to treat chronic loss of muscle, could receive fast-track approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2016, which could mean royalty payments from partner Novartis from late next year.

* lastminute.com N.V. said its board had approved the agenda for its extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 12. Items on the agenda include electing Marco Corradino as executive director until the company's annual general meeting in 2017 and re-designating Fabio Cannavale from non-executive director and chairman of the board to executive director and chief executive.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said Heidi Mc Daid, head of global human resources and a member of the management committee, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2016.

ECONOMY

