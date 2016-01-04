ZURICH Jan 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.9 percent lower at 8,728 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

VONTOBEL

Vontobel Holding Honorary Chairman Hans Vontobel, one of the firm's most influential investors, died on Jan. 3, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

For more click on

SWISS BANKS

Two Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $107 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes. Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd, a Geneva-based unit of Lombard Odier Group, will pay $99.8 million in the deal, while Zurich-based DZ Privatbank (Schweiz) AG has agreed to pay $7.45 million.

For more click on

SWISSCOM

The director for Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs left the door open for the possible privatisation of Swisscom in an interview with Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS announced the acquisition of the assets and operations of Accutest Laboratories, which it said was the fifth-largest full-service environmental testing company in the United States.

* Schindler Holding said as of Dec. 30 it had concluded the share buyback programme it started in January 2013. A total of 3,810,193 registered shares and 5,455,078 participation certificates were repurchased, which represents 7.8 percent of the capital stock at the start of the programme.

* Alpiq said it successfully closed the sale of its Bayet gas-fired combined-cycle power plant in France to Direct Energie for around 45 million euros. Alpiq plans to use the proceeds to reduce net debt.

* Leclanche said Golden Partner bought 11,248,821 shares from Oakridge and Precept. As of Dec. 23, the number of registered shares amounts to 37,902,974 and Golden Partner now owns 29.68 percent of the company.

* Valora said it had completed the divestment of its trade division with effect from Dec. 31. The partner in the transaction is Aurelius, a Munich-based group specialising in corporate acquisitions and restructuring.

* Addex Therapeutics said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted orphan drug designation to dipraglurant for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease.

ECONOMY

* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT

* Manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)