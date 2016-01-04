ZURICH Jan 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.9 percent lower at 8,728 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
VONTOBEL
Vontobel Holding Honorary Chairman Hans Vontobel, one of the
firm's most influential investors, died on Jan. 3, the Swiss
bank said on Monday.
SWISS BANKS
Two Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $107 million
to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution
for helping Americans evade taxes. Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd,
a Geneva-based unit of Lombard Odier Group, will pay
$99.8 million in the deal, while Zurich-based DZ Privatbank
(Schweiz) AG has agreed to pay $7.45 million.
SWISSCOM
The director for Switzerland's State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs left the door open for the possible
privatisation of Swisscom in an interview with Swiss weekly NZZ
am Sonntag.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS announced the acquisition of the assets and
operations of Accutest Laboratories, which it said was the
fifth-largest full-service environmental testing company in the
United States.
* Schindler Holding said as of Dec. 30 it had
concluded the share buyback programme it started in January
2013. A total of 3,810,193 registered shares and 5,455,078
participation certificates were repurchased, which represents
7.8 percent of the capital stock at the start of the programme.
* Alpiq said it successfully closed the sale of its
Bayet gas-fired combined-cycle power plant in France to Direct
Energie for around 45 million euros. Alpiq plans to use the
proceeds to reduce net debt.
* Leclanche said Golden Partner bought 11,248,821
shares from Oakridge and Precept. As of Dec. 23, the number of
registered shares amounts to 37,902,974 and Golden Partner now
owns 29.68 percent of the company.
* Valora said it had completed the divestment of
its trade division with effect from Dec. 31. The partner in the
transaction is Aurelius, a Munich-based group
specialising in corporate acquisitions and restructuring.
* Addex Therapeutics said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had granted orphan drug designation to
dipraglurant for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia
associated with Parkinson's disease.
ECONOMY
* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT
* Manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT
