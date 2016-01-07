ZURICH Jan 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.5 percent lower at 8481 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Reinsurance prices fell at the start of 2016 and are expected to remain under pressure in the coming months, though the pace of decline is moderating, reinsurance brokers said.

SYNGENTA

Monsanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant said recent attempts to re-engage Syngenta about a potential takeover have been difficult since the Swiss agrochemical company shot down a proposed $45 billion deal last year. He told analysts on an earnings call on Wednesday that company executives still believe there is "a significant opportunity" for integration between the two companies, and given tougher market conditions there is a greater need to figure out what those opportunities might be. "We haven't seen much progress on that front," he added.

An insecticide widely used on cotton plants and citrus groves can harm bees that come into contact with those crops under certain conditions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee had agreed to pay more than $187 million to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes.

CREDIT SUISSE

The monitor appointed by U.S. regulators to oversee Credit Suisse's compliance programmes after a tax-evasion scandal may remain at work much longer than the two years originally envisioned, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unidentified source. Credit Suisse has to pay for the monitor, and booked expenses of 66 million Swiss francs in the second quarter and 68 million in the third quarter of 2015, it said.

BANQUE HERITAGE

The private bank is eyeing more acquisitions to help its assets under management hit a critical mass, its chief executive told Swiss newspaper Le Temps

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said a PROGNOSIS study published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed a Roche blood test can be used as a predictive tool for preeclampsia.

* The Handelszeitung paper reported that plans by Maus Freres, the owner of Manor department stores, to buy the Manor site on Zurich's high street Bahnhofstrasse from Swiss Life had collapsed over differences over price.

* LifeWatch said it had received CE Marking of Conformity for its internally-developed LifeWatch Mobile Cardiac Telemetry patch.

* Jungfraubahn Holding said over one million people visited Jungfraujoch in 2015, an increase of 16.3 per cent on the previous year and the best ever result in its history.

** Airopack Technology Group said it started a procedure to terminate a joint venture with Resilux

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank currency reserves data due at 0800 GMT

