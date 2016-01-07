ZURICH Jan 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.5 percent lower at 8481 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SWISS RE
Reinsurance prices fell at the start of 2016 and are
expected to remain under pressure in the coming months, though
the pace of decline is moderating, reinsurance brokers said.
SYNGENTA
Monsanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant said recent
attempts to re-engage Syngenta about a potential takeover have
been difficult since the Swiss agrochemical company shot down a
proposed $45 billion deal last year. He told analysts on an
earnings call on Wednesday that company executives still believe
there is "a significant opportunity" for integration between the
two companies, and given tougher market conditions there is a
greater need to figure out what those opportunities might be.
"We haven't seen much progress on that front," he added.
An insecticide widely used on cotton plants and citrus
groves can harm bees that come into contact with those crops
under certain conditions, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency said on Wednesday.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday Swiss
private bank Union Bancaire Privee had agreed to pay more than
$187 million to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans
evade taxes.
CREDIT SUISSE
The monitor appointed by U.S. regulators to oversee Credit
Suisse's compliance programmes after a tax-evasion scandal may
remain at work much longer than the two years originally
envisioned, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an
unidentified source. Credit Suisse has to pay for the monitor,
and booked expenses of 66 million Swiss francs in the second
quarter and 68 million in the third quarter of 2015, it said.
BANQUE HERITAGE
The private bank is eyeing more acquisitions to help its
assets under management hit a critical mass, its chief executive
told Swiss newspaper Le Temps
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said a PROGNOSIS study published in the New
England Journal of Medicine revealed a Roche blood test can be
used as a predictive tool for preeclampsia.
* The Handelszeitung paper reported that plans by Maus
Freres, the owner of Manor department stores, to buy the Manor
site on Zurich's high street Bahnhofstrasse from Swiss Life
had collapsed over differences over price.
* LifeWatch said it had received CE Marking of
Conformity for its internally-developed LifeWatch Mobile Cardiac
Telemetry patch.
* Jungfraubahn Holding said over one million people
visited Jungfraujoch in 2015, an increase of 16.3 per cent on
the previous year and the best ever result in its history.
** Airopack Technology Group said it started a
procedure to terminate a joint venture with Resilux
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank currency reserves data due at 0800 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)