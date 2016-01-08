ZURICH Jan 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8432 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding released on Friday what it called encouraging results from a study of its closely watched cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab.

CREDIT SUISSE

The second-biggest Swiss bank restates its results from 2011 through the third quarter of last year to reflect the Swiss bank's new structure.

Marcelo Kayath has left Credit Suisse Group AG after almost two decades in senior positions at the Swiss bank's investment banking and securities divisions in Brazil and Latin America, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta said its SDHI fungicide Solatenol has been approved by EU authorities. First sales of Solatenol in France are expected for the 2016/2017 season with a total peak sales potential in Europe of $200 million, Syngenta said.

* gategroup Holding said Chief Commercial Officer David de la Torre will leave the company for personal reasons as of Friday.

* Molecular Partners is to conduct a phase II trial of MP0250, a multi-DARPin targeting VEGF and HGF, in multiple myeloma.

* Cytos Biotechnology said it would be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd. It also announced the board has constituted itself with Christian Itin stepping down as CEO but remaining as chairman of the board. The board also elected Didier Cowling as chief executive, Alistair Irvine as chief business officer, Jason Schense as chief technology officer and confirmed Harry Welten as the chief financial officer.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's central bank said it expected to post a full-year 2015 loss of 23 billion Swiss francs ($23.06 billion) largely due to currency swings but still plans a payout to federal and local governments thanks to healthy cash reserves

* The Swiss unadjusted jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent in December from 3.4 percent in November

* CPI data due at 0815 GMT

