ZURICH Jan 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 8,184 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ADECCO
Chief Executive Alain Dehaze tells newspaper SonntagsZeitung
he expects underlying growth this year in line with that of last
year
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurer will soon name Mario Greco, Generali's
chief executive, as its next CEO, the SonntagsZeitung paper
reported without identifying its sources.
Greco has been named in the media before as a likely
candidate to succeed Martin Senn, who quit last month
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker has struck an alliance and licensing
agreement with U.S.-based Surface Oncology to boost its
immuno-oncology portfolio.
VONTOBEL
Senior officials from the private bank reiterated to the NZZ
am Sonntag paper their desire to keep the group independent
after the death of Hans Vontobel, the family patriarch and
biggest shareholder. "Even if one or two representatives (of the
owner family) want to diversify their investments a bit, the
majority will be maintained," Chairman Herbert Scheidt said.
Chief Executive Zeno Staub warned against mergers for the sake
of size alone. "It will not be the case that in the end there
are only 15 private banks left in Switzerland," he said.
CHINA IMPACT
Comments reported by the SonntagsZeitung from Swiss
companies about the impact of financial upheaval in China:
Kurt Haeri, manager of liftmaker Schindler and
long-time head of the Swiss-China Chamber of Commerce, says
turmoil on financial markets was not a reliable indicator of
macroeconomic developments. "Measured by the expected profits,
this is an overreaction that will calm down again."
OC Oerlikon still saw the China market growing but
not as quickly as in recent years. Pumpmaker Sulzer a
year ago saw the Chinese market slowing and said in August it
would reduce capacity there.
ABB hoped a weaker yuan currency would foster
exports from China, while semiconductor group AMS still
saw good business opportunities with Chinese clients. Travel
group Kuoni was still profiting from above-average
growth in the Chinese travel sector.
Logistics group Panalpina expected to expand its
presence in China, while peer Kuehne und Nagel did not
foresee any impact from political and regulatory interventions.
CALIDA
The Kellenberg family that controls the apparel maker
informed its supervisory board early last year of plans to sell
the clan's 34.7 percent stake, triggering an internal spat, the
SonntagsZeitung reported. The family broke off the plans in
July. It quotes a company spokesman as saying: "Talks took place
with a large bank (to place the stake) but it never came to a
concrete sale mandate."
BOND TRADING
The chief executive of SIX Group told the Finanz und
Wirtschaft paper that the Swiss bourse planned to introduce an
electronic trading platform for corporate bonds that are mostly
traded by telephone now. He said there was no firm start date
for the plan and the exchange was in talks with big traders to
try to persuade them to do business via the new platform.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS will double headcount in China over the next
five years, adding about 600 people to existing operations in
the country, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told Bloomberg.
* Julius Baer said it had appointed Torsten Linke
as new its private banking head for South East Asia and branch
manager for Singapore. David Lim will become vice-chairman South
East Asia, the bank said.
* Actelion said it will confirm at investor
presentations this week that strong operating performance are
expected to help core earnings growth in 2015 to cross the 20
percent mark at constant exchange rates and excluding prior-year
U.S. rebate reversals.
* LifeWatch AG said it had signed an agreement with
AliveCor Inc. to utilize the AliveCor Mobile ECG technology in
its cardiac monitoring business.
* Addex Therapeutics said that dipraglurant showed
a "statistically significant" anti-dyskinetic effect, over the
total treatment duration of 28 days, following additional
analysis of the previously reported data from the Parkinson's
disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia Phase II proof of concept
(POC) clinical trial.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss franc is likely to hold steady or ease this
year, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an
interview with Swiss radio SRF on Saturday. In another interview
with Swiss television, Jordan said it was a good sign that the
U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc are near parity.
* Swiss Tourism director Juerg Schmid thinks hotel stays can
go up this year. "I expect a clear minus this winter season in
the Alpine region of 1 to 4 percent depending on weather," he
told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper, adding he expected declines
over the whole year as well. "Given the good urban hotel
business there can be a small plus in 2016 in the winter and
overall year as well."
* Nearly a year after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its
ceiling for the franc against the euro, Swiss companies are
still grappling with the impact, Switzerland Global Enterprise
head Daniel Kueng told the NZZ am Sonntag paper. Many small and
mid-sized companies have sought to maintain market share, so 74
percent report lower margins and 33 percent a sharp drop in
margins.
* Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at
0800 GMT
