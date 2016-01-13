ZURICH Jan 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 8,386 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
GEBERIT
The Swiss maker of sanitary equipment, expects operating
margins to be below those of a year ago, it said in a statement
on Wednesday, as the company's profitability was hurt by an
acquisition as well as negative currency effects. Over the year,
Geberit reduced forecasts for its Sanitec business, the Nordic
ceramics maker it bought in 2014.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
The Swiss chocolate maker is expected to report 2015 sales
rose 10.4 percent when it releases full-year numbers on
Thursday, according to a poll by analysts.
RICHEMONT
The luxury goods maker is expected to report on Thursday
that its sales in the third quarter fell 2 percent.
KUEHNE UND NAGEL
The shipping company and GlaxoSmithKline signed a
long term global logistics partnership contract.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schaffner Holding AG held its annual shareholders
meeting on Tuesday where shareholders approved the proposals put
forward by the board, including a dividend payment of 6.50 Swiss
francs ($6.48) per dividend-entitled share.
* Roche, the Swiss drugmaker, said one-hour
diagnosis of heart attack possible with its troponin T test.
* HBM Healthcare Investments has invested $7.5
million into San Francisco-based Iconic Therapeutics' Series C
financing round, which closed at $40 million.
* Novavest Real Estate AG has invested 9.82
million Swiss francs into the purchase of two new residential
properties in canton Berne.
ECONOMY
Federal bond auction results due around 1000 GMT
($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs)
