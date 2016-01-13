ZURICH Jan 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 8,386 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

GEBERIT

The Swiss maker of sanitary equipment, expects operating margins to be below those of a year ago, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as the company's profitability was hurt by an acquisition as well as negative currency effects. Over the year, Geberit reduced forecasts for its Sanitec business, the Nordic ceramics maker it bought in 2014.

For more click

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker is expected to report 2015 sales rose 10.4 percent when it releases full-year numbers on Thursday, according to a poll by analysts.

For more click

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods maker is expected to report on Thursday that its sales in the third quarter fell 2 percent.

For more click

KUEHNE UND NAGEL

The shipping company and GlaxoSmithKline signed a long term global logistics partnership contract. 

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner Holding AG held its annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday where shareholders approved the proposals put forward by the board, including a dividend payment of 6.50 Swiss francs ($6.48) per dividend-entitled share.

* Roche, the Swiss drugmaker, said one-hour diagnosis of heart attack possible with its troponin T test.

* HBM Healthcare Investments has invested $7.5 million into San Francisco-based Iconic Therapeutics' Series C financing round, which closed at $40 million.

* Novavest Real Estate AG has invested 9.82 million Swiss francs into the purchase of two new residential properties in canton Berne.

ECONOMY

Federal bond auction results due around 1000 GMT ($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)