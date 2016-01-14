ZURICH Jan 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 1.2 percent at 8,315 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods group said third-quarter sales fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates, compared to the average analyst forecast of 4.1 percent. Factored according to actual exchange rates, sales rose 3 percent. Terrorism fears and a weak Chinese market hurt sales.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker missed expectations for its full-year sales after a sluggish global economy and hot weather hit consumer demand.

TRANSOCEAN

Norwegian police said on Thursday they have dropped a planned appeal in a decade-long tax fraud case against Swiss-based offshore drilling firm Transocean declaring that the company and its advisers are now considered innocent.

J. SAFRA SARASIN

Neither Safra Group, the company running the investments of Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra, nor private bank J Safra Sarasin have plans to buy Swiss rival BSI Ltd. from embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA , a spokesman said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bell AG said it upped sales revenues by 8.5 percent to 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.78 billion) in 2015.

* Lonza said it had increased its single-use mammalian manufacturing capacity.

* Inficon said it expects sales in the range of $278-280 million and an operating income of around $39 million for the full year 2015.

* Partners Group Holding AG reported gross client demand of over 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) and new investments of close to $10 billion in 2015. 

ECONOMY

($1 = 1.0071 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)