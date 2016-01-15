ZURICH Jan 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,285 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks on Friday:
SWISS LIFE
The insurer will join the blue-chip Swiss Market Index
to replace Transocean, which is delisting in
Switzerland, SIX Swiss Exchange said. The index adjustment takes
place effective March 21, it said in a statement. March 30 is
the last trading day for Transocean shares in Switzerland.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Autoneum said net sales in local currencies rose
10.6 percent in 2015, but net profit will be lower than in the
previous year due to the payment of 31.5 million Swiss francs to
the German Federal Cartel Office and a normalization of the tax
ratio.
* Gategroup said it renewed a major contract with
United Airlines.
* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg reported net profit of
21.3 million Swiss francs for 2015.
* Schindler said Thomas Oetterli would take over as
CEO as of April 1.
* Syngenta : Bloomberg reported that the company's
board voted in favour of pursuing advanced takeover talks with
ChemChina.
* Zehnder said sales grew 2 percent to 533 million
euros in 2015. The company's operating result was affected by
one-off costs in relation to restructuring measures of around 20
million euros and from the adverse impact of currency effects.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)