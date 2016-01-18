ZURICH Jan 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8150 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ADECCO
The world's biggest staffing group set a lower average
margin target of 4.5 to 5.0 percent for the 2016-2020 period as
it outlined its new mid-term financial targets ahead of an
investor day. It said it aimed to pay at least a stable dividend
barring seriously adverse economic conditions.
Its stock was indicated 1.5 percent higher in premarket
business.
RICHEMONT
Several executives from the watch industry speak at the
annual watch fair in Geneva
ACTELION
The drugmaker faces marginal extra costs for launching new
product Uptravi, which will be marketed by its existing sales
force, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel tells the Finanz und
Wirtschaft paper. Operating margins should rise only moderately
as a result of the new product given the loss of patent
protection for major product Tracleer. "The effect from Uptravi
should be visible in a couple years," he says.
BSI
Swiss cantonal bank BancaStato has not yet seen the books of
BSI, the private bank put up for sale by Brazil's BTG
Pactual, or hired an external adviser for a potential
acquisition, BancaStato Chief Executive Bernardino Bulla told
the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse will this week tell up to 1,800 London staff
their jobs are at risk under a cost-cutting plan announced in
October, the Financial Times reported.
IRAN
Switzerland joined the United Nations, the European Union
and the United States in lifting sanctions against Iran after
the U.N. nuclear watchdog certified Tehran was complying with
terms of an accord to curtail its nuclear programme.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SHL Telemedicine appointed Yuval Shaked as chief
executive effective March 2. He will replace Erez Alroy and
Yariv Alroy, the acting co-CEOs who stepped down on Jan. 15.
* Lifewatch said it got U.S. Food and Drug
Administration clearance for its LifeWatch Mobile Cardiac
Telemetry (MCT) Patch, a one-lead ECG system.
ECONOMY
* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT
* Swissmem President Hans Hess calls in newspaper Schweiz am
Sonntag for salaries to be frozen for years to help
Switzerland's competitiveness
