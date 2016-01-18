ZURICH Jan 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8150 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The world's biggest staffing group set a lower average margin target of 4.5 to 5.0 percent for the 2016-2020 period as it outlined its new mid-term financial targets ahead of an investor day. It said it aimed to pay at least a stable dividend barring seriously adverse economic conditions.

Its stock was indicated 1.5 percent higher in premarket business.

RICHEMONT

Several executives from the watch industry speak at the annual watch fair in Geneva

ACTELION

The drugmaker faces marginal extra costs for launching new product Uptravi, which will be marketed by its existing sales force, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel tells the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper. Operating margins should rise only moderately as a result of the new product given the loss of patent protection for major product Tracleer. "The effect from Uptravi should be visible in a couple years," he says.

BSI

Swiss cantonal bank BancaStato has not yet seen the books of

BSI, the private bank put up for sale by Brazil's BTG Pactual, or hired an external adviser for a potential acquisition, BancaStato Chief Executive Bernardino Bulla told the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse will this week tell up to 1,800 London staff their jobs are at risk under a cost-cutting plan announced in October, the Financial Times reported.

IRAN

Switzerland joined the United Nations, the European Union and the United States in lifting sanctions against Iran after the U.N. nuclear watchdog certified Tehran was complying with terms of an accord to curtail its nuclear programme.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SHL Telemedicine appointed Yuval Shaked as chief executive effective March 2. He will replace Erez Alroy and Yariv Alroy, the acting co-CEOs who stepped down on Jan. 15.

* Lifewatch said it got U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its LifeWatch Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Patch, a one-lead ECG system.

ECONOMY

* SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT

* Swissmem President Hans Hess calls in newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag for salaries to be frozen for years to help Switzerland's competitiveness (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)