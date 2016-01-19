ZURICH Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,175 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance said it welcomed the lifting of Iranian sanctions and would look into insurance cover for corporate customers doing business with Iran.

The price of oil has the potential to fall further this year but could rebound in 2017 on the back of a stronger global economy, the chairman of Swiss engineering group ABB told local television.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it had been awarded a contract by Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co. Ltd to develop an extensive propane and butane dehydrogenation unit in cooperation with CB&I.

* Komax said order intake in 2015 increased by 20.4 percent year on year to 442.8 million Swiss francs ($439.59 million), while sales grew by roughly 1.5 percent to around 370 million francs. The company also said Leo Steiner would not be standing for re-election as member of the board at the next annual general meeting. Steiner's position will not be filled and the board will return to its traditional size of five members. Komax also said progress had been made in its review of the strategic options open to Komax Medtech. The primary focus of this review is on the sale of this business unit and Komax is holding discussions with potential buyers.

* Evolva sought to give clarification to Bank Vontobel's analyst note on Monday. As previously reported, Evolva is in active discussions with Cargill on how to commercialise EverSweet and share the returns between Evolva and Cargill. The scenario highlighted by Vontobel is one of the scenarios considered in these discussions, Evolva said. No decision has been taken by the parties in favour of this scenario versus any other. EverSweet remains on track for launch in 2016, Evolva added. No decision has been taken about the initial production volume or the production ramp rate thereafter.

* Cembra Money Bank AG said Christopher Chambers had informed the board that he will not stand for re-election to the board of directors at the next annual general meeting.

* Leclanché said it had been selected to deliver one of the largest Grid Ancillary Services projects in North America. It will provide the battery storage systems for all the contracted facilities to be built near Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

* PSP Swiss Property said Chief Investment Officer Ludwig Reinsperger will leave the Company, by mutual understanding, at the end of January.

* Zur Rose AG said it continues to consider a future initial public offering.

RATINGS

* Julius Baer : Berenberg raises to buy from hold, raises price target to 54 francs from 50 francs.

* EFG International : Berenberg cuts price target to 10.50 francs from 11 francs; rating hold.

* Vontobel Holding : Berenberg raises price target to 47 francs from 45 francs; rating hold.

* Novartis : Berenberg cuts price target to 105 francs from 109 francs; rating buy.

* Sulzer AG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 95 francs from 105 francs; rating neutral.

* Swiss Re AG : SocGen raises price target to 107 francs from 97 francs; rating buy.

* Swatch Group : UBS cuts target price to 339 francs from 405 francs.

* ABB : Vontobel cuts target price to 21.50 francs from 22 francs; rating buy.

* Sika : Vontobel raises target price to sfr 3,600 from sfr 3,500; rating hold.

ECONOMY

* Producer/import prices due at 0815 GMT ($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)