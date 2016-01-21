ZURICH Jan 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,985 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ADECCO
The world's largest staffing group said it had completed a
250 million euro ($272.33 million) share buyback programme
launched in November 2014.
LOGITECH
Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech
International said its quarterly operating profit fell 1.5
percent, as strong year-end demand for newer music and video
accessories failed to offset shrinking demand for computer
add-ons.
Shares were seen opening up 6.5 percent in premarket
indicators.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nestle lost a KitKat trademark court battle, Sky
News reported.
* Julius Baer said TFM Asset Management AG, which
is focused on investment management services for Japanese high
net worth individuals, had been renamed Julius Baer Wealth
Management AG.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it increased
its annual profit by 17 percent in 2015 to 84 million Swiss
francs ($83.65 million).
* Bellevue said it expects a consolidated loss of
less than 1 million Swiss francs after tax for the 2015 fiscal
year, based on preliminary consolidated results.
* Emmi said it had acquired 100 percent of Gläserne
Molkerei. It had purchased a stake in Germany-based Gläserne in
2012. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
* Mikron said its board of directors is proposing
to its annual general meeting in April that Hans-Michael Hauser
be elected to the Board.
* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding posted revenue of
941.4 million Swiss francs for the financial year 2015. This
corresponds to an anticipated decline of 7.5 percent compared to
the previous year.
* Galenica Group said consolidated net sales in
2015 increased by 11 percent to 3.79 billion Swiss francs
compared to the previous year.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is scheduled to release economic
data for January 2016 at 0800 GMT
($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)