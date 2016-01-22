ZURICH Jan 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 8093.74 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks:
UBS
The French arm of the Swiss bank pledged to cooperate fully
with French authorities looking into a list of 38,000 accounts
held by French citizens at the bank in Switzerland.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BB Biotech said 2015 preliminary profit after tax
was 653 million Swiss francs ($647.30 million). It will propose
a dividend distribution of 14.50 francs per share, a yield of 5
percent. The board also says it plans a five-for-one stock
split.
* Geberit said Robert F. Spoerry would step down
as a board member. A search for a replacement is underway.
* AFG Arbonia Forster said it has purchased a 31
percent stake in Gaulhofer to strengthen an existing supply
agreement for plastic windows.
* Daetwyler said its net result will be lower than
2014 due to higher taxes and "significant currency losses."
* CFT said revenue in 2015 fell 1.7 percent in
constant currencies to 814.5 million Swiss francs ($807.39
million).
* Interroll Holding said net profit for 2015 is
expected to be around 29 million francs, up 52 percent.
* Leclanche said it told shareholders it aimed in
2016 to boost its orders on hand to 75 MWh, double sales, reduce
its EBITDA loss by half and secure financing for growth and
operations.
* Basilea said GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) informed
Basilea that it had elected to discontinue its U.S. alitretinoin
programme. Basilea has the option to re-acquire the U.S.
alitretinoin rights. GSK continues to commercialize it in its
current markets.
* Richemont said it completed a transaction several
weeks ago to buy the 40 percent stake of Swiss watchmaker Roger
Dubuis that it did not already own.
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan sees scant danger
of a deflationary spiral in Switzerland, he said in an interview
aired by Swiss broadcaster SRF.
($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)