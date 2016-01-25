ZURICH Jan 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,297.80 points on
Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Chief Executive Eric Olsen defended the merged cement
giant's potential to generate future shareholder value in an
interview with the Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung, saying expected
synergies are still come. "The fusion will create substantial
added value, and shareholders will profit from this through
special dividends and a share buyback program," Olsen said. The
company's shares have fallen 45 percent since French Lafarge and
Swiss Holcim completed their merger last July.
VALARTIS GROUP
The Swiss wealth manager received approval from the SIX
exchange for an extended deadline to publish the company's 2015
annual report.
NESTLE
Nestle subsidiary Nestec has registered a patent for a
machine with a water container and three cooling systems for
soft drinks, the Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday,
citing submissions in the Swiss patent registry.
The Nestle subsidiary has also submitted a patent
application for a Nespresso machine that can cool warm drinks,
the paper reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AEVIS VICTORIA SA said it acquired a
participation of 40 percent in the Medgate Group, a telemedicine
provider in Switzerland, for an undisclosed price.
* Ascom said it has entered a partnership with
Cambridge-based Ranplan to offer solutions for in-building and
metropolitan networks.
* MobileZone said that Andreas M. Schoenenberger
will step down as a member of its board of directors.
Schoenenberger has been named chief executive officer at mobile
phone company Salt.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits are due at 0800 GMT.
