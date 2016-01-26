ZURICH Jan 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,210 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ACTELION
Europe's biggest biotech firm said Health Canada had granted
a notice of compliance for Uptravi, a new pulmonary arterial
hypertension medicine.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zuger Kantonalbank saw profits of 61.5 million
Swiss francs ($60.71 million) in 2015, a rise of 0.3 million
compared to the previous year. The bank will propose an
unchanged dividend policy of 175 francs per share at its April
30 general meeting.
* SFS Group sales fell 0.5 percent in 2015 to 1.38
billion francs but were up 4.6 percent when adjusted for
currency effects. The manufacturer said profitability was
significantly higher in the second year after business
adjustments to counteract effects of the franc surge gained
traction, and due to a seasonally higher level of sales.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said Heinz Knecht
would retire effective June 30. Urs Mueller, currently head of
the institutional clients division, will take over as head of
the retail and corporate banking division with Natalie Epp
heading the institutional clients division. LLB also appointed
Epp as a new member of the group board of management effective
July 1.
* Huber+suhner AG said net sales for the 2015
fiscal year amounted to 706 million francs, down 6 percent on
the previous year.
* Tornos Holding saw group sales of 164 million
Swiss francs in 2015, down 6.7 percent from the previous year.
Adjusted for exchange rate effects, net sales were down 1.9
percent. Tornos said order intake was hit by difficult
environments in China and in the Swiss watchmaking industry.
* Crealogix amd Hewlett Packard Enterprises
are expanding their partnership on digital banking solutions.
* Energiedienst Holding AG said full-year net
profit for 2015 decreased from 56.2 million euros to 39.3
million euros. The company also said it would nominate
Christoph Mueller as member of the board.
* Gurit Holding AG said two car makers qualified its
visual carbon prepregs SC 110 and SC 160.
* Leodan Privatbank AG reached a resolution with the U.S.
Department of Justice under the depatment's Swiss bank
programme. Leodan will pay a $500,000 fine in relation to the
department's findings amongst a total 44 U.S.-related accounts
that the bank held since August 2008, with an aggregate peak of
approximately $59.42 million in assets under management, amongst
which there were both accounts that were declared and undeclared
to the U.S. authorities, the DOJ said.
* Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA said full-year net
income for 2015 amounted to 8.6 million francs compared to 9
million francs in the previous year.
* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said CEO Beat
Oberlin would retire as of April 1.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.1 percent in
December when adjusted for working days to 16.14 billion Swiss
francs ($15.94 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on
Tuesday. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise
trade surplus of 2,544 million francs in December.
($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs)
