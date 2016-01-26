ZURICH Jan 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,210 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

Europe's biggest biotech firm said Health Canada had granted a notice of compliance for Uptravi, a new pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zuger Kantonalbank saw profits of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($60.71 million) in 2015, a rise of 0.3 million compared to the previous year. The bank will propose an unchanged dividend policy of 175 francs per share at its April 30 general meeting.

* SFS Group sales fell 0.5 percent in 2015 to 1.38 billion francs but were up 4.6 percent when adjusted for currency effects. The manufacturer said profitability was significantly higher in the second year after business adjustments to counteract effects of the franc surge gained traction, and due to a seasonally higher level of sales.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said Heinz Knecht would retire effective June 30. Urs Mueller, currently head of the institutional clients division, will take over as head of the retail and corporate banking division with Natalie Epp heading the institutional clients division. LLB also appointed Epp as a new member of the group board of management effective July 1.

* Huber+suhner AG said net sales for the 2015 fiscal year amounted to 706 million francs, down 6 percent on the previous year.

* Tornos Holding saw group sales of 164 million Swiss francs in 2015, down 6.7 percent from the previous year. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, net sales were down 1.9 percent. Tornos said order intake was hit by difficult environments in China and in the Swiss watchmaking industry.

* Crealogix amd Hewlett Packard Enterprises are expanding their partnership on digital banking solutions.

* Energiedienst Holding AG said full-year net profit for 2015 decreased from 56.2 million euros to 39.3 million euros. The company also said it would nominate Christoph Mueller as member of the board.

* Gurit Holding AG said two car makers qualified its visual carbon prepregs SC 110 and SC 160.

* Leodan Privatbank AG reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice under the depatment's Swiss bank programme. Leodan will pay a $500,000 fine in relation to the department's findings amongst a total 44 U.S.-related accounts that the bank held since August 2008, with an aggregate peak of approximately $59.42 million in assets under management, amongst which there were both accounts that were declared and undeclared to the U.S. authorities, the DOJ said.

* Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA said full-year net income for 2015 amounted to 8.6 million francs compared to 9 million francs in the previous year.

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said CEO Beat Oberlin would retire as of April 1.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.1 percent in December when adjusted for working days to 16.14 billion Swiss francs ($15.94 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2,544 million francs in December. ($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)