ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurer poached Generali boss Mario Greco as
its new chief executive as of May 1, an appointment it hopes
will revive its fortunes and which has left its Italian rival in
the lurch.
NOVARTIS
Novartis's fourth-quarter core net income missed analyst
expectations amid a slump at its Alcon eye care unit, prompting
the Swiss drugmaker to replace the division's head amid a
restructuring that will cost $1.4 billion over five years.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza said 2015 sales rose 4.5 percent to 3.8
billion Swiss francs. In 2016, it expects to grow sales in line
with 2018 guidance and targets core EBIT growth of above 5
percent. It also reconfirmed its 2018 guidance.
* Compagnie Financière Tradition said its wholesale
electronic trading platform ParFX was launching trading in
Hungarian forint.
* Gottex Fund Management said total fee-earning
assets for the group were $7.36 billion in 2015 and it expected
annual results to show a significant loss.
* Santhera said 2015 net revenues from product
sales of 4.3 million Swiss francs, a 65 percent increase
compared to the previous year.
* Schlatter Group said it recorded in 2015 an order
intake of 72.9 million Swiss francs and realized net sales of
83.2 million francs. It confirmed it would conclude 2015 within
the expectations communicated at the beginning of last year and
report an operating loss in the mid single-digit million range.
* USI Group said Chief Executive Ravi Singh had
informed the company that due to new professional commitments he
wished to resign his positions effective immediately.
ECONOMY
UBS consumption indicator for December due at 0700 GMT
