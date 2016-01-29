ZURICH Jan 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

KUONI The Swiss travel group said on Thursday Sweden's EQT was its preferred suitor among several potential bidders wooing the group and final negotiations were now in progress.

STRAUMANN

Medical device makers Dentsply International Inc and Straumann Holding AG are among the companies considering bids to acquire Israeli dental business MIS Implants Technologies Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/1JIN37X

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Rieter said adjusted for currency effects and the sale of the Schaltag group, sales and order intake figures for 2015 fell 8 percent and 28 percent respectively. It expected an EBIT margin of 7.0 percent and a net profit of 4.8 percent of sales of 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) for 2015.

* VP Bank reported 2015 group net profit of around 64 million francs and assets under management of 34.8 billion

* BFW Liegenschaften reported preliminary EBIT of 19.5 million francs, up from 14.1 million a year ago

* HBM Healthcare Investments reported nine-month consolidated profit of 101 million francs

* Starrag Group Holding AG said new orders fell 18 percent in 2015 to 333 million Swiss francs, Sales fell 7.5 percent to 364 million. Order backlog at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 238 million francs

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to fall to 96.0 points in January from 96.6 points in the previous month. ($1 = 1.0174 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)