ZURICH Feb 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,308 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

The bank proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analyst expectations, after posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best result since 2010.

For more, click on

GIVAUDAN

The world's largest fragrance and flavour maker reported a 12.7 percent rise in net profit in 2015 as cost-cutting measures and lower taxes helped offset the impact of weaker sales.

For more, click on

KUONI

EQT announced an agreed all-cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd for a price of 370.00 Swiss francs ($362.99) per share

For more, click on 

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AMS AG boosted revenues by 34 percent in 2015 to 623.1 million euros ($679.05 million) and net income was up 52 percent.

* Accu Holding AG said Daniel Brupbacher has resigned from its board effective immediately.

* Inficon Holding AG said it had acquired U.S. business Instrutech without disclosing the terms of the transaction.

* Partners Group has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Guardian Early Learning Group one of the largest childcare groups and providers of early childhood education in Australia, on behalf of its clients, the private markets investment manager said. The transaction estimated the chilcare group at an enterprise value of around AUD 440 million ($311.04 million) and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016, the Swiss group said.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for December due at 0830 GMT ($1 = 0.9176 euros) ($1 = 1.0193 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)