French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
PARIS, May 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ZURICH Feb 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
SYNGENTA
The Swiss chemical maker is the target of a planned 43 billion Swiss franc ($42.24 billion) takeover by ChemChina. It is seen reporting on Wednesday that profit fell 5 percent, according to a poll.
ABB
The maker of factory robots, cable ties and transformers is expected to report that net income fell 72 percent to $192 million, according to analyst estimates, as its markets in China tumble, demand from oil and gas customers slows and as it books restructuring charges.
JULIUS BAER
Two former Julius Baer private bankers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges they conspired to help U.S. taxpayers hide more than $600 million in offshore accounts and evade paying taxes.
ROCHE
The drugmaker has in recent weeks approached Pacific Biosciences of California Inc to discuss acquiring the U.S. company, spurred by interest in its advanced gene-sequencing technology, people familiar with the matter said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
Autoneum said on Tuesday that its American division UGN is selling a shocks plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois.
