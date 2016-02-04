ZURICH Feb 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent higher at 8,189 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse posted its first full-year loss since 2008 as it booked a big impairment charge for its investment banking business under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.

"Market conditions in January 2016 have remained challenging and we expect markets to remain volatile throughout the remainder of the first quarter of 2016 as macroeconomic issues persist," Thiam, chief executive since July, said on Thursday.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank posted a 2015 net loss of 2.94 billion Swiss francs ($2.92 billion), compared to the median estimate of a 2.12 billion loss in a Reuters poll.

SYNGENTA

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) plans for a mix of recourse and non-recourse loans to fund a $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta, Thomson Reuters LPC said on Thursday, citing banking sources familiar with the plans.

SWISSCOM

Telecommunications group Swisscom posted a 20.2 drop in full-year net income after price reductions for roaming fees, fallout from the strong Swiss franc and tougher competition hurt its business.

"Currency effects and more intense competition with stronger price dynamic characterised our business in the last year," Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi said.

LAFARAGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim Ltd is reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in Eastern India fell through, it said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia's chairman Hubert Achermann is stepping down due to the demands of his other commitments, the construction company said on Wednesday. Henner Mahlstedt will be heading the board until a general meeting on March 22, the company said, adding that it expects to announce a permanent successor in the coming days.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -14 points in the first quarter from -18 points in the last quarter of 2015.

