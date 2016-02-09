ZURICH Feb 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7,758 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ACTELION

Europe's largest biotechnology company said on Tuesday that 2015 core earnings rose 9 percent, matching analyst forecasts, as the company was helped by rising sales of a new drug to treat a deadly heart-lung disease.

Core earnings were 814 million Swiss francs ($827.24 million), compared to analyst forecasts of 813 million francs. Product sales rose 4 percent to 2.042 billion francs, compared to the analyst forecast of 2.044 billion francs.

NOVARTIS

U.S.-based health insurers Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc. have struck deals with Novartis for a performance-based price for the Swiss drugmaker's new heart drug, Entresto, the companies said on Monday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The building materials group has got a revised order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including three cement plants and two grinding stations with total annual capacity of 11 million tons, it said.

RICHEMONT

Pro-forma sales at recently merged online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter posted a larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in 2015 from a year earlier as consumers across regions shopped more using mobile phones or tablets.

Italy's Yoox agreed back in March to buy upmarket rival Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that made Swiss luxury group Richemont the biggest shareholder in a leader of the fast-growing online luxury market.

UBS

UBS's wealth management unit said it had promoted three executives in its investment products and services team, based in London. The company said Ben Geldenhuis will head mortgage solutions, Tim Kent-Robinson will lead IPS portfolio specialists and James Kimalat will be in charge of IPS portfolio specialists, global emerging markets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swatch and Safilo Group have signed a five-year agreement on Swatch branded eyewear, Swatch The Eyes, to be launched this spring and distributed through Swatch's global retail network and Safilo's U.S. retail chain Solstice, with other North American retailers to follow.

* Lifewatch announced Tuesday it has received FDA clearance for its continuous Vital Signs Monitoring Service.

* Lonza said it had agreed with Kodiak Sciences on accords for the clinical supply of Kodiak's therapeutic candidates. Lonza will manufacture material at multiple sites, including in Britain, Switzerland and China.

* Also Holding upped full-year sales by 7.7 percent to 7.8 billion euros, the group said, proposing a dividend of 1.90 Swiss francs per share for 2015.

* Accu Holding said it had struck a framework agreement with 1C Industries Zug AG to purchase seven heat treatment and thin-film coating service companies with combined 2015 revenue of around 13.5 million Swiss francs and EBITDA of more 3 million (EBITDA margin of 22 - 23 percent). The purchase price is expected to be in the range of 5-7 million francs.

* Private Equity Holding AG reported comprehensive income of 19.4 million euros for the first nine months of its financial year 2015/2016.

* Metall Zug Group posted 2015 gross sales on the previous year level (2014: 927 million francs) and expects EBIT to rise to around 80 million francs. It saw net income falling to about 55 million as a consequence of the strong Swiss franc.

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate rose slightly to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in January from 3.7 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate remained at 3.4 percent.

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and its 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2042 in a tender.

