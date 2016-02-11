ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday. The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen
falling 0.6 percent, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance is bringing in Generali's Mario
Greco as chief executive earlier than first announced after
posting a steep drop in 2015 profit and acknowledging it would
not hit one of its three financial targets.
On Wednesday, Zurich said Rafael del Pino would not stand
for re-election to the board due to time constraints related to
other commitments.
For more click on
NESTLE
The Swiss food giant will end its partnership with the
International Association of Athletics Federations because of
scandal surrounding the sport.
For more click on
VONTOBEL
The private bank proposed raising its 2015 dividend by a
fifth to 1.85 Swiss franc ($1.90) per share, above estimates for
1.77 francs in a Reuters poll of analysts, and said client
assets had grown in January versus last year's average.
For more click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said that the turmoil in
global markets this year is helping him to speed up the
implementation of his new strategy for the Swiss bank.
For more click on
UBS
The Swiss bank is looking at the relative pay of men and
women in its investment banking arm as part of its compensation
review, and is taking steps to close any significant gaps,
sources familiar with the matter said.
For more click on
NOVARTIS
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted an
application to review Sandoz's biosimilar to Amgen's
EU-licensed Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a recombinant human
granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, Sanzov parent Novartis
said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza announced a manufacturing agreement with
Renova Therapeutics for the clinical supply of RT-100 Gene
Therapy.
* Komax Holding said it had decided to add a
proposal to the agenda of the annual general meeting on May 12
to increase the registration and voting rights restriction to 15
percent from 5 percent.
* HBM Healthcare Investments said it had added
cancer immunotherapy company ARMO BioSciences to its portfolio.
ECONOMY
* CPI data due at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)