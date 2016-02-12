ZURICH Feb 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 7,536 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
JULIUS BAER
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp as well as Swiss bank Julius Baer have
submitted non-binding bids for Barclays' Asian private wealth
business, people familiar with the matter said.
For more click on
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's biggest maker of cement said Eurocement and
Russia's Sberbank have reduced their stakes to under 3
percent.
Thomas Schmidheiny, who owns about 12 percent of
LafargeHolcim's shares, told a Swiss newspaper he has not sold
shares in the biggest maker of building materials and stands by
the decision to merger Switzerland's Holcim and France's Lafarge
in 2015.
For more click
SCHINDLER
Schindler posted 2015 net profit of 747 million Swiss francs
($766.78 million), down 17 percent from last year as the
elevator and escalator maker was hurt by currency exchange rates
and by price pressure, including in China.
For more click on
ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK
The local government-owned Swiss bank said net profit for
2015 rose 12 percent year-on-year to 722 million Swiss francs
($741.04 million).
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis-owned Sandoz said it had strengthened
its biosimilars portfolio with the acquisition of Pfizer's
biosimilar infliximab in EEA.
* In a fleet status report, Transocean said the
total value of new contracts added since its October report was
approximately $500 million.
* Sulzer said it had appointed Armand Sohet as chief
human resources officer and member of the executive committee.
Sohet joins Sulzer from General Electric.
* SGS announced the acquisition of CyberMetrix
Inc. (CMX) based in the United States. CMX employs 50 staff and
generated 2015 revenue in excess of $15 million, SGS said.
* Temenos said it sees 2016 non-IFRS revenue growth
at constant currency exchange rates of 7.5 percent to 11
percent, implying that sales could rise up to $614 million.
* Flughafen Zuerich said passenger numbers in
January rose 3.3 percent to 1.8 million.
* Clariant said that construction work has begun on
a new, state-of-the art masterbatch production unit in Yanbu,
Saudi Arabia.
* Zug Estates said net income for 2015 of over 67
million Swiss francs will be above the previous year's result of
45.1 million francs, owing to its operating result and a surplus
from the revaluation of investment properties.
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said 2015 net profit
rose 4.4 percent year on year to 168.2 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)